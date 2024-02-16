© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, February 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:52 AM MST

A cat recently helped catch a serial burglary suspect in Casper. Oil City News reports a small cat was seen following the female suspect in some security camera footage. When the suspect surrendered, the same cat followed her out.

Wyoming got a little feature in a Professional Bull Riders promo video. It shows “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser loading a bull and bringing it to the rodeo. Along the way, the camera pans over a sign pointing toward Yellowstone National Park and the truck passes Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Two teams of University of Wyoming students are advancing to Phase 2 in a NASA design challenge meant to solve current space exploration challenges. The UW Crater Cowboys designed and built a hand carrier device that can store and move tools during lunar extravehicular activity in microgravity. The UW Space Cowboys designed and built a lunar flag, flagpole and anchoring system that can be deployed on the lunar surface. At the end of April, the teams will test their devices in microgravity.

And, according to the Learn to Ride Report, Wyoming is in the top three states for being eager to learn to ride a bike.
