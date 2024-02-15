© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 15, 2024 at 1:57 PM MST

Campbell County Firefighters recently rescued two horses from an icy pond. The Gillette News Record reports they had walked to the center of the pond before the ice broke beneath them. They were up to their necks in the chilly water. The rescue crew cut a path through the ice for the horses to get onto dry land and about 45 minutes after the call came in, they were out.

Seven Nordic skiers at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County High Schools have qualified for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Cross Country Junior National Championships in New York. Oil City News reports they will join 11 currently qualified skiers from the rest of Wyoming and Montana to make up the High Plains Nordic Team.

People in Goshen, Natrona and Park counties have better access to telehealth services thanks to the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities at the University of Wyoming. The organization has installed state-of-the-art telehealth booths to advance how healthcare is delivered while enhancing provider and patient digital literacy and overcoming broadband barriers to care.
