Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 8

A few area veterans recently got to make their own personalized challenge coins. The Gillette News Record reports the military usually gives the coins out in recognition of a person’s service in a particular event or in a specific unit. The event was hosted by Area 59 - a local maker space. One of the veterans who made a coin served in Vietnam when they were less common.

The Bighorn Basque Club has been selected to host the North American Basque Organizations’ convention in 2026. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the group is looking to boost its own membership before the event to ensure they’re ready to host the nearly 7,000 people who will be coming to town for the event.

Drivers can now support organ donation as they travel. The Uinta County Herald reports a Donate Life Wyoming license plate is now available that helps support the organization. The plate came about due to the hard work of Bryson Quinney, who received a heart transplant recently, his family, and two legislators.

And Big Horn Cinemas will host a screening of the documentary “Hotshot” in late February. The Cody Enterprise reports the film captures an intimate look at the experiences of wildland firefighters. Proceeds will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.