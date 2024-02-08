© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:36 PM MST

A few area veterans recently got to make their own personalized challenge coins. The Gillette News Record reports the military usually gives the coins out in recognition of a person’s service in a particular event or in a specific unit. The event was hosted by Area 59 - a local maker space. One of the veterans who made a coin served in Vietnam when they were less common.

The Bighorn Basque Club has been selected to host the North American Basque Organizations’ convention in 2026. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the group is looking to boost its own membership before the event to ensure they’re ready to host the nearly 7,000 people who will be coming to town for the event.

Drivers can now support organ donation as they travel. The Uinta County Herald reports a Donate Life Wyoming license plate is now available that helps support the organization. The plate came about due to the hard work of Bryson Quinney, who received a heart transplant recently, his family, and two legislators.

And Big Horn Cinemas will host a screening of the documentary “Hotshot” in late February. The Cody Enterprise reports the film captures an intimate look at the experiences of wildland firefighters. Proceeds will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
