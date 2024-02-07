Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 7

The Evanston High School cheer team broke a 20 year win drought at State Spirit. The Uinta County Herald reports the team won the 3A All Girls Cheer title with 81.5 points - almost a full point ahead of the second place team. The girls celebrated so hard, they broke the trophy.

Two Converse County rivals have come together to bring Wyoming to the national hockey stage. The Glenrock Independent reports Macie Baker, from Douglas, and Jade McWilliams, from Glenrock, both play for Team Wyoming 14U. The team recently traveled to New York for the Northstar Winter Classic where they took second place.

The University of Wyoming’s Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center has received the 2023 Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention for the fourth straight year. The award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated leadership in digital prevention programming focused on student safety, well-being and inclusion.

And Gillette has set four weather records in the last month. The Gillette News Record reports there were two for the coldest temperature and two for the hottest temperature. Plus there was a temperature swing of 98 degrees in less than three weeks.