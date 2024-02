Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of gender dysphoria.

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it would provide and pay for gender-affirming surgery. The agency still hasn’t followed through, so a group of transgender veterans is suing.

Desiree Diorio of the American Homefront Project reports.

