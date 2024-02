Many second and third-generation immigrants must figure out how to bridge their American and family homeland identities.

Saldon Tenzin‘s parents are Tibetan but lived in India, and she grew up in New York. It’s taken a while, but now she is proud of being Tibetan, and of a homeland she’s never visited.

Tenzin of WNYC’s Radio Rookies has this essay.

