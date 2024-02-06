Jennifer Crumbley convicted of involuntary manslaughter over son's school shooting

The mother of a Michigan teenager who killed four fellow students and wounded seven others during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 was convicted Tuesday in connection with her son's crimes.

The jury found Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. It's believed to be the first time a parent has been tried for manslaughter in connection with a mass shooting conducted by their child. The case could set a legal precedent of holding parents criminally responsible for their children's actions.

Crumbley's husband, James, is scheduled to go on trial next month on identical charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored signs that their son was seriously troubled, bought him the handgun he used in the school shooting and didn't take stops to prevent the mass shooting from occurring.

Jennifer Crumbley testified on her own behalf during the trial, saying she never thought her son would be a killer and could not have forseen his actions.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced late last year to life without the possibility of parole.

