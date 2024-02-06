© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:58 PM MST

A Wyoming-based hunting and angling conservation organization has gone national. The Powell Tribune reports Sporting Lead-Free is working to encourage people to voluntarily use lead-free ammo and tackle to prevent wildlife deaths. It has started to work with agencies in Colorado, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Alaska to adapt the messaging for their local populations.

The Primrose Retirement Community in Gillette will be brightening people’s days next week. It’s Random Acts of Kindness week and the community will celebrate by handing out gift cards and other items at the Council of Community Services.

The City of Rawlins will soon have new banners to celebrate the community. The Rawlins Times reports that artists were invited to submit a design about what makes Rawlins special to them. The submissions are being reviewed and the best will be hung for all to see in June.

Another place looking to celebrate the community - Bighorn County, Grow Greybull, and the Lovell Area and Basin Area Chambers of Commerce are looking for a Big Horn County sticker design. It will become part of the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Track Your Trip program. Submissions are due February 15.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel