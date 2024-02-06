Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 6

A Wyoming-based hunting and angling conservation organization has gone national. The Powell Tribune reports Sporting Lead-Free is working to encourage people to voluntarily use lead-free ammo and tackle to prevent wildlife deaths. It has started to work with agencies in Colorado, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Alaska to adapt the messaging for their local populations.

The Primrose Retirement Community in Gillette will be brightening people’s days next week. It’s Random Acts of Kindness week and the community will celebrate by handing out gift cards and other items at the Council of Community Services.

The City of Rawlins will soon have new banners to celebrate the community. The Rawlins Times reports that artists were invited to submit a design about what makes Rawlins special to them. The submissions are being reviewed and the best will be hung for all to see in June.

Another place looking to celebrate the community - Bighorn County, Grow Greybull, and the Lovell Area and Basin Area Chambers of Commerce are looking for a Big Horn County sticker design. It will become part of the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Track Your Trip program. Submissions are due February 15.