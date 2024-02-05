Around Wyoming, Monday, February 5

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 5, 1884, the Warm Springs Post Office in Carbon County was renamed Saratoga after Saratoga Springs, the fashionable resort in New York state. On February 5, 1927, the Meadowlark was designated as the state bird. On February 6, 1890, it was reported that tramps dug out of the Laramie jail with the aid of a broomstick and feather duster. On February 7, 1895, Estelle Reel, the first woman in Wyoming elected to statewide office, was inaugurated as Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. On February 8, 1928, a Lander doctor announced a cure for hiccups. What it was remains a mystery. Ten years later on February 8, 1938, Alcova Dam was completed.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 9, 1950, 60 students lives were saved by a campus mascot. Piedmont, a German Schnauzer, woke them up by barking after the dormitory filled with carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning furnace.