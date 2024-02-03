Fresh Air Weekend: Emma Stone; Margaret Mead's influence on the psychedelic era

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How 'Poor Things' actor Emma Stone turns her anxiety into a 'superpower': The Oscar-winning actor experienced her first panic attack at age 7. But Stone says acting helps with her anxiety, because it draws on her "big feelings" and forces her to live in the moment.

Don't miss the latest 'Feud' – between Truman Capote and NYC's society ladies: The new eight-part FX series tells a compelling story with a powerhouse cast. Tom Hollander and Naomi Watts star in the show, which is way more than just "the original Real Housewives."

How Margaret Mead's research into utopias helped usher in the psychedelic era: In Tripping on Utopia, historian Benjamin Breen writes about Mead's early research into psychedelic substances — and how it led to secret CIA experiments using psychedelics for interrogation.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

