Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:28 PM MST

A Converse County dog will be heading to New York City in May to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. K2Radio reports Rowan is a Bracco Italiano, which is a kind of hunting dog. He has competed in twelve shows so far and he was the first Bracco Italiano to win All Breed Best in Show at the Evergreen Colorado Kennel Club.

A cheerleading team from Gillette will also be traveling across the country to compete. County17 reports GPX Cheer won two grand championship all-star Prep Division titles and a bid for the All-Star World Competition in April in Orlando, Florida. They will perform against teams from across the country.

Casper elementary students are working to combat climate change and keep their school looking beautiful. My Country 95.5 reports the fifth grade class at Sagewood Elementary is learning about the benefits of and science behind composting. They feed food scraps into a composter purchased by last year’s class. It will be used to feed the grass around the school.

And, according to tvScientific, Wyoming’s favorite show to watch is House of the Dragon - a prequel to “Game of Thrones.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
