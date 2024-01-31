© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 31, 2024 at 11:21 AM MST

A new documentary will tell the story of country artist and Cody native Luke Bell, who died in 2022. Big Horn Basin Media reports “Where Ya’ Been: The Odyssey and Elegy of Luke Bell” will be released in October. A special premier in Cody is being planned.

People who watched the summer sensation “Oppenheimer” may have picked up on a key Wyoming tie. K2Radio reports at the beginning of the movie, there’s a congressional hearing including Senator Gale McGee from Wyoming. The freshman senator was part of confirmation hearings for Lewis Strauss, who was nominated for U.S. Secretary of Commerce in 1959. In the film, McGee exposes Strauss’s role in Oppenheimer’s persecution.

A Rock Springs high school teacher realized his dream of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. SweetwaterNOW reports Chris Clifton summited the peak on Christmas Day with ten friends. After the climb, they also took a safari to three national parks and they visited three indigenous tribes.

And, did you know that you can fit seven Wyomings in the state of Alaska? You could also fit seven Oregons or seven Michigans.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
