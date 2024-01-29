Around Wyoming, Monday, January 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 29, 1920, National Prohibition went into effect, seven months after Wyoming’s Prohibition law went into effect. Three years later, on January 29, 1923, Casper’s delegation to the Wyoming Legislature proposed a bill that would move the state capital from Cheyenne to Casper. On January 29, 1958, Charles Starkweather and his accomplice Caril Fugate were captured outside of Douglas after a 10-victim killing spree across Nebraska and Wyoming. On January 31, 1917, Gov. John B. Kendrick signed the bill creating the Wyoming State Flag. That same day, the Indian Paintbrush was adopted as the state flower. On January 31, 1940, the Union Pacific’s “tater train” toured southeastern Wyoming. It was a 10 car potato exhibit and demonstration train. On February 1, 1947, the Cottonwood was adopted as the state tree. On February 2, 1943, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided that common law marriage was not valid.