Around Wyoming, Friday, January 26

A Cheyenne Girl Scout has achieved her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement they can earn. The Cheyenne Post reports Sarah Marotz created a judging rubric for certain 4H categories at fairs for her project. She trained judges on how to use the rubric and made it accessible for future judges and participants alike.

Two Fremont County Scouts have also achieved the highest honor in the program. County10 reports Cody Phillips and Caleb Peeks had their neckerchief recognition ceremony for their new Eagle Scout rank last month.

A Casper business is participating in a worldwide event. Oil City News reports Upslope Media is hosting a Global Game Jam. It’s a chance for aspiring game developers to come together and make a video game or non-digital game in a free, creative environment. Participants quickly prototype game designs and inject new ideas as they work. It wraps up on Sunday.

And, earlier this month, Wyoming was colder than the surface of Mars. K2Radio reports parts of the state got down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. At that same time, Mars was only -30 degrees Fahrenheit.