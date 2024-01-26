© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:28 PM MST

A Cheyenne Girl Scout has achieved her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement they can earn. The Cheyenne Post reports Sarah Marotz created a judging rubric for certain 4H categories at fairs for her project. She trained judges on how to use the rubric and made it accessible for future judges and participants alike.

Two Fremont County Scouts have also achieved the highest honor in the program. County10 reports Cody Phillips and Caleb Peeks had their neckerchief recognition ceremony for their new Eagle Scout rank last month.

A Casper business is participating in a worldwide event. Oil City News reports Upslope Media is hosting a Global Game Jam. It’s a chance for aspiring game developers to come together and make a video game or non-digital game in a free, creative environment. Participants quickly prototype game designs and inject new ideas as they work. It wraps up on Sunday.

And, earlier this month, Wyoming was colder than the surface of Mars. K2Radio reports parts of the state got down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. At that same time, Mars was only -30 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
