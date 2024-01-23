Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 23

People will now be able to find food pantries and distribution sites a little bit easier. The Food Bank of Wyoming recently launched the “Find Food” tool on its website. Users can put in an address, zip code, or city to see what’s near them and when it will be open.

A Lander Rural Fire Department firefighter has been getting attention for saving two flags of honor from a burning residence. County10 reports as responders fought the fire inside, they noticed the flags and protected them. Eventually, firefighter Blake Davison carried them out of the building to safety.

A graphic artist from Casper has released his first novel. K2Radio reports Ben Bates has worked for properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and My Little Pony. His new book, “Power Stars,” is meant to help kids think critically when characters don't always behave the way a reader might expect.

And the University of Wyoming is one of 368 institutions to be selected for Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement. The designation recognizes institutions making significant strides in engagement and addressing community challenges.