Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:19 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 21, 1949, the Legislature passed an anti-drunk flying bill. On January 22, 1885, Crook County was organized, with Sundance as the county seat. On January 23, 1905, Gov. and Mrs. B.B. Brooks threw a reception for legislators, state officials and their wives at the brand-new Governors’ Mansion in Cheyenne. On January 23, 1908, the Powell post office was established. On January 24, 1973, Wyoming ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. The next year, on January 24, 1974, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that Republican Gov. Stan Hathaway “drops bomb, backs mineral tax.”

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 22, 1976, the UW Trustees considered the possibility of permitting a malt beverage dispensing room in the Wyoming Union. After a lengthy discussion, they eventually voted 7-3 to establish what will become known as the Beer Garden. It’s now known as the Pokes Pub & Gameroom.
