Around Wyoming, Friday, January 19

A new Riverton foundation has given out its first gift. County10 reports The Chrissy Effect Foundation was formed in April 2023 in memory of Chrissy Alley, who unexpectedly passed away in 2022. It aims to help relieve some of the financial burden for people and families facing overwhelming medical expenses.

A new book, called “Yellowstone’s Birds,” is only the third book ever published on the topic. Buckrail reports it’s meant to increase awareness of the species found in the park and the challenges they face.

A small town drive-in restaurant in Rock Springs is reopening thanks to a former employee. It was open for 77 years before closing last March. K2Radio reports Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt and her husband, Justen Hunt are working with the previous owners to make sure Grub’s Drive-In is a little slice of nostalgia for residents with the same name and menu.

And, according to project management company The Digital Project Manager, Wyoming is home to the most billionaires per capita. The research analyzed the top 100 richest people from the U.S., what states they are from, and the population of each state.