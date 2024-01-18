Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 18

The 20th Air Force recently received its first female commander in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser will oversee the people who operate, maintain, secure and support the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile force. They’re located at F.E. Warren, as well as in North Dakota and Montana.

A seventh grade student at Powell Middle School received her first promotion to airman in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program. The Powell Tribune reports Airman Fae McNair recently joined the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron. As part of her achievement, she learned about leadership, passed a basic stationary drill test and fitness test, and attended a character development lesson.

A short film featuring Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member Jenna Murray has been selected for Sundance 2024 in the Nonfiction Short Film Program. County10 reports “Winding Path” is a short documentary film rooted in the themes of personal connection to Tribal lands, social determinants of health, and Jenna’s journey to become a physician and researcher.