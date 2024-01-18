© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:08 PM MST

The 20th Air Force recently received its first female commander in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser will oversee the people who operate, maintain, secure and support the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile force. They’re located at F.E. Warren, as well as in North Dakota and Montana.

A seventh grade student at Powell Middle School received her first promotion to airman in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program. The Powell Tribune reports Airman Fae McNair recently joined the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron. As part of her achievement, she learned about leadership, passed a basic stationary drill test and fitness test, and attended a character development lesson.

A short film featuring Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member Jenna Murray has been selected for Sundance 2024 in the Nonfiction Short Film Program. County10 reports “Winding Path” is a short documentary film rooted in the themes of personal connection to Tribal lands, social determinants of health, and Jenna’s journey to become a physician and researcher.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel