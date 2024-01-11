© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST

An online video of a Cheyenne woman has gone viral. K2Radio reports it was posted on the video platform Rumble. The video shows a toddler and a poodle watching mom as she carries a crockpot from the kitchen to the living room. After she sets it down and stands back up, though, her hair bun has caught fire. She doesn’t seem to notice, but her toddler does and after he says “Hot Mommy hair!”, she was able to put it out without it spreading.

A Casper man simultaneously found out that his license plate had been stolen and managed to find it. Oil City News reports a man saw a vehicle in front of him in traffic with a license plate that “looked familiar.” Deputies were sent to investigate.

Pinedale High School senior Josh Gosar recently achieved 1,000 career points during a basketball game. The Pinedale Roundup reports he shot 29 of those points during that game to help his team win.

And, True West Magazine has named Cody as the “Top Western Town.” The magazine also bestowed the Buffalo Bill Center of the West with the “Best American Indian Collection” award.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
