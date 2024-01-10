Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 10

A Cody High Schooler has broken the school record for 200-yard free swim. The Cody Enterprise reports Bradley McKenzie swam it in 1 minute and 50.46 seconds - just under a second faster than the record that had been set last year.

A paraglider has traveled through the country with a few stops in Wyoming. K2Radio reports Nathan James was following the original airmail route from the early 1900s. An old building, runway, tower, and concrete arrow for the route is still in Medicine Bow and James recorded his stop there in a YouTube video.

In honor of National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released its first ever “Cryptic Bobble Series.” County10 reports the series features cryptids from around the country including Wyoming’s very own jackalope.

And Edna Scott recently marked two milestones: celebrating her first birthday in Worland and celebrating her 108th birthday! Northern Wyoming News reports Edna previously lived in Powell and Montana. Happy Birthday Edna!