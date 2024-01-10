© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:32 PM MST

A Cody High Schooler has broken the school record for 200-yard free swim. The Cody Enterprise reports Bradley McKenzie swam it in 1 minute and 50.46 seconds - just under a second faster than the record that had been set last year.

A paraglider has traveled through the country with a few stops in Wyoming. K2Radio reports Nathan James was following the original airmail route from the early 1900s. An old building, runway, tower, and concrete arrow for the route is still in Medicine Bow and James recorded his stop there in a YouTube video.

In honor of National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released its first ever “Cryptic Bobble Series.” County10 reports the series features cryptids from around the country including Wyoming’s very own jackalope.

And Edna Scott recently marked two milestones: celebrating her first birthday in Worland and celebrating her 108th birthday! Northern Wyoming News reports Edna previously lived in Powell and Montana. Happy Birthday Edna!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
