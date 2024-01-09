© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:14 PM MST

A Staff Sgt. stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne helped save a man’s life at the gym recently. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports Kylan Hicks went to Planet Fitness for a workout when a man doing standing shoulder press collapsed. Hicks immediately jumped into action, performing CPR for about six minutes until paramedics could arrive. The man survived.

Two other people have made a positive impact on Wyoming lives. K2Radio reports Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy Recruit Eric Patmore was given the Leadership Award. And, his wife, Trooper Valerie Patmore was also the recipient of the award for her class in May. It recognizes people who exhibit the highest levels of the agency's eight core values: integrity, courage, discipline, loyalty, diligence, humility, optimism, and conviction.

University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales won the 2023 Orlando International Amature tournament late last month. Dales won by just one stroke.

And, basketball legend Shaq was sitting courtside for the Cowboys, New Mexico basketball game over the weekend. However, County10 writes that he appeared to be cheering for the Lobos.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
