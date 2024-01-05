Around Wyoming, Friday, January 5

More than 600 Gillette families had food on Christmas thanks to a local nonprofit and a lot of volunteers. The Gillette News Record reports there was more demand than ever for the Council of Community Services annual Christmas baskets. But the community stepped up, donating food and time to make sure the baskets were full and ready for families.

A University of Wyoming swimmer advanced to the U.S. Open Championships finals. K2Radio reports Brynlee Busskohl placed fourth in the C final of the 200-meter freestyle. She completed the race in 2 minutes, 32.35 seconds.

An Illinois cat that was lost in Nevada found his way all the way to Rock Springs and then back home. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Tyler the cat goes on the road with his trucker owner. He went missing during one of their trips. The Rock Springs Animal Control found his owners thanks to his microchip, then multiple volunteers came together to get Tyler back to Illinois.

And WalletHub has ranked both Cheyenne and Casper in its list of Top 100 Best Cities for Singles. Both cities’ key metrics included Economics Rank, Fun and Recreation, and Dating Opportunities.