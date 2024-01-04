Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 4

The Sheridan High School We the People team won the state championship for the 11th time since 2009. The Sheridan Press reports the competition tests students’ knowledge of the Constitution and the functions of government. This year’s team was made up of all new members. They will head to nationals in Washington D.C. in April.

A Jackson Hole resident is setting the fourth installment of her children’s mystery series in the area. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Patricia Cecil Hass writes the Shockoe Slip Gang series for ages 8 -12 that are based on real life. They focus on straightforward stories where children learn self-rescue.

A film from 2023 is rumored to be set in Wyoming. K2Radio reports “65” takes place 65 million years ago when a space pilot lands on prehistoric Earth. The film takes place on just a small amount of land which is heavily implied will one day become Wyoming. There’s even a glimpse of Old Faithful.

And online education platform Guru99 has ranked Wyoming as the third smartest state in the country. The state has high average SAT scores, high graduation rate, and high GDP per capita.