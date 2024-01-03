Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 3

Some Cheyenne nonprofits have been getting free baked goods thanks to a local man. The Cheyenne Tribune-Eagle reports Ed Strader picks up leftover bread, buns, and pastries from the local Bimbo Bakeries warehouse and delivers them all on his own time and dime.

Five Sheridan High School cheerleaders recently got to perform at Walt Disney World. The Sheridan Press reports senior Josilin Drog, junior Ally Cooley, sophomore Lydia Case, junior Jenna Ruble and freshman Nicole Hunter got to perform in Disney’s Main Street Parade with cheerleaders from across the country. They also got a few days to explore the park.

The Sweetwater Events Complex received several awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the organization received multiple Awards of Excellence in the non-fair facility usage contest. Its Boar’s Tusk Park, built in 2023, received the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Facility Beautification Project. And the complex’s Spicer Pavilion earned two more awards.

And the Gillette News-Record reports Marie Mortellaro in Gillette recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Happy birthday Marie!