© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:38 PM MST

Some Cheyenne nonprofits have been getting free baked goods thanks to a local man. The Cheyenne Tribune-Eagle reports Ed Strader picks up leftover bread, buns, and pastries from the local Bimbo Bakeries warehouse and delivers them all on his own time and dime.

Five Sheridan High School cheerleaders recently got to perform at Walt Disney World. The Sheridan Press reports senior Josilin Drog, junior Ally Cooley, sophomore Lydia Case, junior Jenna Ruble and freshman Nicole Hunter got to perform in Disney’s Main Street Parade with cheerleaders from across the country. They also got a few days to explore the park.

The Sweetwater Events Complex received several awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the organization received multiple Awards of Excellence in the non-fair facility usage contest. Its Boar’s Tusk Park, built in 2023, received the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Facility Beautification Project. And the complex’s Spicer Pavilion earned two more awards.

And the Gillette News-Record reports Marie Mortellaro in Gillette recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Happy birthday Marie!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel