© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 29, 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST

There’s one more buck deer running on the Green River streets thanks to the fire department and Castle Rock Ambulance. K2Radio reports they received a call for a deer struggling in ice on the river. When they arrived, they were able to pull it out. After that, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department worked to bring its body temperature back up. The agency was optimistic the deer would make a full recovery.

A University of Wyoming long jumper has set his name in the record books. The Gillette News Record reports Remar Pitter broke the school record, clearing 25 feet, 10.25 inches in his first meet of his sophomore season. That was 1.75 inches more than the previous record set in 1965.

A Wyoming man has climbed all 107 mountain peaks in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Tom Turiano published a guidebook on the climbs and then decided to complete them all. It took him 36 years and he’s released an updated guidebook.

And next month’s Mac Attack fishing contest participants will be able to donate part or all of the lake trout they catch. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will then give the donated fish to anyone who wants them.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel