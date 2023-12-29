Around Wyoming, Friday, December 29, 2023

There’s one more buck deer running on the Green River streets thanks to the fire department and Castle Rock Ambulance. K2Radio reports they received a call for a deer struggling in ice on the river. When they arrived, they were able to pull it out. After that, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department worked to bring its body temperature back up. The agency was optimistic the deer would make a full recovery.

A University of Wyoming long jumper has set his name in the record books. The Gillette News Record reports Remar Pitter broke the school record, clearing 25 feet, 10.25 inches in his first meet of his sophomore season. That was 1.75 inches more than the previous record set in 1965.

A Wyoming man has climbed all 107 mountain peaks in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Tom Turiano published a guidebook on the climbs and then decided to complete them all. It took him 36 years and he’s released an updated guidebook.

And next month’s Mac Attack fishing contest participants will be able to donate part or all of the lake trout they catch. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will then give the donated fish to anyone who wants them.