Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST

A Gillette bull rider has won the 16 - 18-year-old division at this year’s Junior World Finals Rodeo. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Hayden Welsh’s final ride of the week was his best, earning him a score of 88.5.

Another Gillette youth got to compete in a world championship recently. The Gillette News Record reports 12-year-old Claire Castleberry competed in barrel racing at the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. She competed against around 100 others in her group.

Cody Downtown shoppers recently had their spirits warmed by local elementary schoolers. The Cody Enterprise reports that Sunset Elementary choir students wound their way through downtown businesses singing Christmas carols in shops and restaurants and surprising many shoppers and store owners alike.

And a recent University of Wyoming graduate student has received an award for her research into the effects of wind turbines on insects. Michelle Weschler received the 2023 Graduate Student Award for the Great Plains Cooperative Ecosystem Studies Unit.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
