Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 27

A Gillette bull rider has won the 16 - 18-year-old division at this year’s Junior World Finals Rodeo. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Hayden Welsh’s final ride of the week was his best, earning him a score of 88.5.

Another Gillette youth got to compete in a world championship recently. The Gillette News Record reports 12-year-old Claire Castleberry competed in barrel racing at the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. She competed against around 100 others in her group.

Cody Downtown shoppers recently had their spirits warmed by local elementary schoolers. The Cody Enterprise reports that Sunset Elementary choir students wound their way through downtown businesses singing Christmas carols in shops and restaurants and surprising many shoppers and store owners alike.

And a recent University of Wyoming graduate student has received an award for her research into the effects of wind turbines on insects. Michelle Weschler received the 2023 Graduate Student Award for the Great Plains Cooperative Ecosystem Studies Unit.