Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 26

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 24, 1866, the first Christmas tree in the state was lit in Deer Creek, near present day Glenrock. One hundred years later, on December 24, 1966, the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team beat Florida State in the Sun Bowl 28-20. On December 25, 1882, the first recorded turkey dinner in the state was held at Fort McKinney in northeastern Wyoming. On December 28, 1905, the first issue of the newspaper “Worland Grit” was published. On December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds. Ten years later on December 30, 1952, a search for a missing Laramie woman and her son ended after they returned home. They had been out of town visiting family for Christmas.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center on December 29, 1914, UW President Duniway wrote to Dr. W.W. Grant of Denver. He invited Grant to give a lecture on the “Relation of Hygiene to Student Life” for the male students.