© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 24, 1866, the first Christmas tree in the state was lit in Deer Creek, near present day Glenrock. One hundred years later, on December 24, 1966, the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team beat Florida State in the Sun Bowl 28-20. On December 25, 1882, the first recorded turkey dinner in the state was held at Fort McKinney in northeastern Wyoming. On December 28, 1905, the first issue of the newspaper “Worland Grit” was published. On December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds. Ten years later on December 30, 1952, a search for a missing Laramie woman and her son ended after they returned home. They had been out of town visiting family for Christmas.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center on December 29, 1914, UW President Duniway wrote to Dr. W.W. Grant of Denver. He invited Grant to give a lecture on the “Relation of Hygiene to Student Life” for the male students.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel