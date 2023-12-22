© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Akron Children's Hospital program gives physical therapy patients a chance to get on stage

Published December 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST

There is no shortage of holiday dance pageants at this time of year. But not all programs can accommodate kids who have special needs.

Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports on a program at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio that allows physical therapy patients to express themselves through dancing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.