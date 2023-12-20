Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 20

The University of Wyoming hosted the annual meeting of Project Global Officer for the first time. The program helps ROTC students learn languages and communication skills. UW ROTC alum and retired four-star Army Gen. Peter Schoomaker gave the keynote address.

Another UW alum, Logan Wilson, and his hometown of Casper are featured in a new documentary. K2Radio reports the Cincinnati Bengals created the 30 minute video about their linebacker and Wilson did some extra promo for Visit Casper.

A Dubois girl harvested a unique mule deer buck thanks to some local organizations and a TV host. County10 reports Adlyn Even has been battling a rare form of cancer. She was selected for the “Putting the ‘U’ in Hunt” program which gives hunting licenses to youths with life-threatening illnesses. She was also surprised by Cody Robbins from the show “Live2Hunt” who guided her.

And a Meeteetse family got a shock when the family dog, Captain Jack Sparrow brought home a mountain lion skull. The Cody Enterprise reports the terrier poodle often brings home other skulls and bones, but this was the first time he’s brought something like that. The rest of the cat still hasn’t been found.