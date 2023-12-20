© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Activist group offers debt relief for Morehouse students, urges more federal action on student loans

Published December 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM MST

This fall, The Debt Collective wiped out nearly $10 million in student loan debt for nearly 3,000 Morehouse College students. The “debt buy” only applies to non-federal loan balances, which are a small portion of all student debt.

The Collective wants the federal government to move forward on canceling all student debt.

Juma Sei of WABE reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.