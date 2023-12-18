© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, December 18, 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 17, 1897, the Laramie Boomerang reported that local inventor Elmer Lovejoy was waiting for a shipment of wheels for his horseless carriage. It was to become Wyoming’s first car. On December 17, 1914, the Cheyenne fire chief offered some advice to prevent fires, saying that every Santa costume “should be dipped in a solution of four ounces of phosphate of ammonia to a quart of water.” On December 21, 1933, the Wyoming legislature defeated an attempt to institute a state income tax. On December 23, 1941, the first rationing chief was appointed.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on December 18, 1890, the Trustees passed a resolution that stated, “Abstinence from the use of intoxicating liquors be and is hereby made a requirement in the employment or the continuance in their respective positions of each and every member of the Faculty.” This was almost 30 years before prohibition started.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel