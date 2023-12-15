New U.S. assessment details Russian losses in war with Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin boasted Thursday at his annual press conference that Russia will win the war.

But a U.S. intelligence assessment declassified this week — as part of the Biden Administration’s effort to shore up support for Ukraine — shows staggering Russian losses on the battlefield.

Nearly 90% of Putin’s ground forces lost since the start of the war.

We break down the difference in perceptions of what’s happening on the ground with Dara Massicot, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

