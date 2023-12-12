Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 12

The Lander Pipe Band has been invited to perform at the D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France in 2025. County10 reports the band will have to raise $130,000 to send the 12 youth members, their 8 guardians, and 6 adult members and provide a down payment by early next year.

A Ucross alum has received a National Book Award for Fiction for his novel “Blackouts.” The Sheridan Press reports the first book Justin Torres wrote was during his residency and it has received several awards. “Blackouts” explores a conversation between a dying man and the young friend he educates.

The University of Wyoming has been placed by Modern Campus in the top 10 for its website design and management. The company says UW’s website brings out the Cowboy spirit, brings the campus to life, and gives visitors everything they need to make an informed decision to enroll.

And Wyoming was featured on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday. The episode explored Wyoming’s energy strategy and innovation in the state. It focused on Gov. Mark Gordon and his pledge to make Wyoming net negative for carbon emissions and pursue an “all-of-the-above” energy policy.