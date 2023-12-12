© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST

The Lander Pipe Band has been invited to perform at the D-Day Memorial Parade in Normandy, France in 2025. County10 reports the band will have to raise $130,000 to send the 12 youth members, their 8 guardians, and 6 adult members and provide a down payment by early next year.

A Ucross alum has received a National Book Award for Fiction for his novel “Blackouts.” The Sheridan Press reports the first book Justin Torres wrote was during his residency and it has received several awards. “Blackouts” explores a conversation between a dying man and the young friend he educates.

The University of Wyoming has been placed by Modern Campus in the top 10 for its website design and management. The company says UW’s website brings out the Cowboy spirit, brings the campus to life, and gives visitors everything they need to make an informed decision to enroll.

And Wyoming was featured on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday. The episode explored Wyoming’s energy strategy and innovation in the state. It focused on Gov. Mark Gordon and his pledge to make Wyoming net negative for carbon emissions and pursue an “all-of-the-above” energy policy.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel