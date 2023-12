Question: “What are your thoughts on Governor Gordon's goal of net negative carbon emissions in Wyoming?”

Link to 60 Minute interview: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/wyoming-mark-gordon-energy-agenda-60-minutes-transcript/

By contributing your comment, you consent to the possibility of having it read on the air. WPM/NPR Community Discussion Rules.

Please post your comments at the end of this page.