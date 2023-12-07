© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST

Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan has earned a nearly perfect annual health survey result. The Sheridan Press reports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility had to meet hundreds of criteria.

A Wyoming-produced film series on ranchers who take part in conservation projects for wildlife has received a national film and media award. “My Wild Land” received the Conservation Media Award from Two Percent for Conservation. The three part series features ranches from across Wyoming: the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and the Hellyer family ranch near Lander.

Wyoming Hunter Education Instructor Kody Outland is the International Hunter Education Association-USA Instructor of the Year Award. The award honors one volunteer hunter educator in each state for rising above and beyond their normal duties.

And a study by Income Nerd found that Wyoming is the second most Etsy-enthusiastic state when it comes to buying clothes. Wyomingites searched for the analyzed terms on the platform 89 percent more per month than the nationwide average.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel