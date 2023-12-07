Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 7

Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan has earned a nearly perfect annual health survey result. The Sheridan Press reports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility had to meet hundreds of criteria.

A Wyoming-produced film series on ranchers who take part in conservation projects for wildlife has received a national film and media award. “My Wild Land” received the Conservation Media Award from Two Percent for Conservation. The three part series features ranches from across Wyoming: the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and the Hellyer family ranch near Lander.

Wyoming Hunter Education Instructor Kody Outland is the International Hunter Education Association-USA Instructor of the Year Award. The award honors one volunteer hunter educator in each state for rising above and beyond their normal duties.

And a study by Income Nerd found that Wyoming is the second most Etsy-enthusiastic state when it comes to buying clothes. Wyomingites searched for the analyzed terms on the platform 89 percent more per month than the nationwide average.