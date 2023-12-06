Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 6

A Johnson County couple has a new, really heavy, piece of decor. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Jeanne Peterson and her husband Robert Suchor were digging waterlines for their new RV campground when they discovered a massive petrified tree. The stone remains of the tree from tens of millions of years ago will be excavated and put on display at the RV campground. The couple is even planning to change the name of the finished campground in its honor.

The chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has been nationally recognized. The Cody Enterprise reports Shirley Ann Higuchi has been named a pioneering leader in the Japanese-American legal community by the Asian American Legal Defense Education Fund. Higuchi is also the author of “Setsuko’s Secret,” the story of her parent’s life at the internment camp and the eventual revelation by her mother, Setsuko, that she had a vision for a museum at the camp’s site.

And, Natrona County High School’s marching band is a finalist in the first ever Metallica marching band contest. They submitted a video performing “Lux Aeterna.” You can vote for your favorite band to receive cash prizes.