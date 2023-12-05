Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 5

Two Wyoming kids will be competing in the 2023 Junior National Finals Rodeo World Championship in Las Vegas starting on Thursday. County10 reports 16-year-old Levi Vold qualified in September. And according to the Rocky Mountain Region Junior World Finals Championship Bull Riding Facebook page, Gillette’s Hayden Welsh will also be competing.

Another teen doing well in competitions is 15-year-old Brayden Baker. He’s recently been named one of the youngest Ultimate Anglers in the state for catching 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming.

A new website will help students and employers in the state. The Department of Workforce Services’ Apprenticeship Hub is the first of its kind in Wyoming. It uses augmented reality to engage students in career and opportunity exploration. It also allows employers to post opportunities and gives them other resources to make apprenticeships run smoothly and be more valuable to everyone involved.

And WalletHub has ranked Laramie as the sixth best small college town in America based on things like cost of living and students per capita.