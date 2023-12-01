Friday, December 1

Sen. John Barrasso spent Thanksgiving Day with Wyoming service members and their families stationed at USAG Camp Humphreys in South Korea. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports service members from Cheyenne, Casper, Thayne, Sheridan, Rock Springs and Lander ate with him.

Wyoming-born country music star Ian Munsick was recently featured on CBS Mornings. County10 reports Munsick talked about growing up with a disability and his musical family. He also said he hopes his music makes people feel connected to the state even if they never visit.

Speaking of TV, an Otto family is on not one but two episodes of a show. Northern Wyoming News reports Dwain Christopherson, his family, and his business Performance Auto were characters on Motortrend's show "Roadkill". The hosts purchased a 1969 Belvedere from the business on one episode. Then, they filmed the team sourcing "junk" parts from nearby to restore the car. Its air date hasn’t been released yet.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming’s community college system as the seventh best in the nation.