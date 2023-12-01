© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, December 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST

Sen. John Barrasso spent Thanksgiving Day with Wyoming service members and their families stationed at USAG Camp Humphreys in South Korea. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports service members from Cheyenne, Casper, Thayne, Sheridan, Rock Springs and Lander ate with him.

Wyoming-born country music star Ian Munsick was recently featured on CBS Mornings. County10 reports Munsick talked about growing up with a disability and his musical family. He also said he hopes his music makes people feel connected to the state even if they never visit.

Speaking of TV, an Otto family is on not one but two episodes of a show. Northern Wyoming News reports Dwain Christopherson, his family, and his business Performance Auto were characters on Motortrend's show "Roadkill". The hosts purchased a 1969 Belvedere from the business on one episode. Then, they filmed the team sourcing "junk" parts from nearby to restore the car. Its air date hasn’t been released yet.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming’s community college system as the seventh best in the nation.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
