Wednesday, November 29

Big Horn Basin residents are being invited to support those in war and disaster zones. The Powell Tribune reports Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints churches in the area are collecting blankets which will be sent to Ukrainian refugees, those affected by February’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and those displaced by the conflict in Gaza. Donations will be accepted on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Two Wyoming sisters have published a new Christmas story that will support veterans. Oil City News reports “The Night Before Christmas, Soldier Style” was written by Jana Schott and illustrated by Christl Buskohl. It’s about what would happen if Santa showed up in a war zone. Some of the proceeds from the book will go to Operation Zero, which aims to get Veteran suicides down to zero.

The lower Red Canyon area in Fremont County had more than a blustery night a few weeks ago. County10 reports there were two 101 MPH wind gusts overnight, with a series of 90 MPH wind gusts around the same time.

And the Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan has been named one of USA Today’s Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the country.