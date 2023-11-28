Photos: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service

A memorial service today for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta.

Family including children and grandchildren in attendance and speaking on behalf of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who was there despite his frail health.

Rosalynn Carter died earlier this month at the age of 96. Her husband of more than 77 years, former president Jimmy Carter, is 99 years old.

The service was a rare gathering of every living first lady and most presidents. President Joe Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of former first lady Rosalynn Carter's family look on as her casket is carried out of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church following her tribute service on Nov. 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

/ Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The casket of former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter is carried in for a tribute service, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov, 28, 2023.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP Former President Jimmy Carter, arrives to attend a tribute service for his wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta.

/ Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images / Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images Amy Carter, daughter of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, touches the casket after speaking at her mother's tribute service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on Nov. 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

/ Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Guests hold programs during a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 28, 2023.

/ Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images (L-R) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US First Lady Laura Bush, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, and former US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a tribute service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 28, 2023.

/ Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The casket of former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter is seen during a tribute service, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 28, 2023.

/ Brynn Anderson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Brynn Anderson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform "Imagine" at a tribute service for former US first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University on Nov. 28, 2023 in Atlanta.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP James "Chip" Carter kisses his father, former President Jimmy Carter, after speaking during a tribute service for his mother, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta, as Amy Carter, left, looks on.