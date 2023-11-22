Wednesday, November 22

A Jackson photographer has snapped evidence of the largest brood of black bear cubs in the state’s recent history. WyoFile reports Tim Mayo saw them as he was heading over the Tetons and managed to get two pictures before the bears ran off. Later, when he was processing them, he realized there were five cubs to one momma bear.

A Sheridan resident is the newest Ultimate Angler in the state. Joe Gilbert caught all ten different trophy-sized game fish in Wyoming. He is one of 44 anglers statewide to achieve Ultimate Angler status and just the fifth person in the Sheridan Region.

A mobile soup kitchen is making sure that people in Riverton and Lander have access to a warm meal and a place to sit down, eat, and share their stories. County10 reports Shanna Choate and Good Portions started three years ago out of the back of Shanna and her husband’s truck but now has its own food truck trailer.

And the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for Class of 2024 inductees. It recognizes individuals who have spent at least 45 years working for a livelihood in the saddle. Requirements and deadlines can be found on the Hall of Fame website.