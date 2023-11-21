© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, November 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST

WYDOT’s “Blizzard Brigade” of snow plows has a new member to add to its ranks. County10 reports that Wind River High School student Cora Remacle recently finished painting the plow part of “High Plains Drifter” to join fellow vehicle personalities “Freeze Louise” and “Old Faithful.”

Wyoming students in grades four - 12 are invited to share how a book has impacted them. Buckrail reports that for the Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest, students write a letter addressed to an author that explains how their work has changed the student’s life. Entries are due March 1.

A Northwest College student has won a national FFA award for her herd of 132 cattle. The Powell Tribune reports Kyelynn Coombe was a national winner in beef production entrepreneurship at the National FFA Convention and Expo with the herd she started when she was in middle school.

And Wyoming State Fair general manager Courtny Conkle has been named Fair Manager of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs. At the age of 20, Conkle became the youngest fair CEO and in 2019, she became the first female Executive of the Wyoming State Fair.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
