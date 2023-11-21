Arkansas activists will fight back against voting rights ruling, calling it a 'setback'

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Arkansas Public Policy Panel policy director Kymara Seals about an appeals court ruling Monday against her group and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP that strikes down the right of individuals and activist groups like her to challenge the state’s voting maps under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

