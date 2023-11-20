Monday, November 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River but allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. On November 20, 1945, Gov. Lester Hunt urged Western governors to cooperate in selling the West to the tourists of the postwar era. On November 21, 1940, novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn at the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne. On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 23, 1890, Cheyenne’s Inter-Ocean Hotel was advertised as the “Best $2 a Day House in the West.” The next day on November 24, 1890, Francis E. Warren resigned as the state’s first governor after just six weeks in office after being elected to the U.S. Senate by the Wyoming Legislature. 37 years later to the day, he died of pneumonia in Washington, D.C. at the age of 85.