© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, November 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River but allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. On November 20, 1945, Gov. Lester Hunt urged Western governors to cooperate in selling the West to the tourists of the postwar era. On November 21, 1940, novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn at the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne. On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 23, 1890, Cheyenne’s Inter-Ocean Hotel was advertised as the “Best $2 a Day House in the West.” The next day on November 24, 1890, Francis E. Warren resigned as the state’s first governor after just six weeks in office after being elected to the U.S. Senate by the Wyoming Legislature. 37 years later to the day, he died of pneumonia in Washington, D.C. at the age of 85.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel