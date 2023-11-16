© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

NBC's 'Found' explores what it means to look for those society has little interest in finding

Published November 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST

In NBC’s new TV procedural, one woman makes it her job to find missing people who have slipped through the system. Those people are often from marginalized backgrounds — Black women, Indigenous women, undocumented migrants…and many more.

While fictional, the show packs a powerful message. We hear from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, creator and showrunner for “Found.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.