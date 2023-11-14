Tuesday, November 14

A University of Wyoming student was the youngest delegate selected for the Synod on Synodality in Rome. The meeting of Catholic leaders from around the world discussed the future of the church. 19-year-old Wyatt Olivas, who’s from Cheyenne, even turned in a letter signed by Pope Francis himself to excuse him from classes.

A Casper man has won his second national championship… with his beard. K2Radio reports Cory Stovall, AKA “Big Grizz” won the 6 - 12 inch natural beard category at the 2022 and 2023 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships. He was also part of 195 feet of connected beards for the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Ice Cream Cafe in Gillette has won a National Red Ribbon Award for its vanilla ice cream at the 2023 North American Ice Cream Association Convention. The Gillette News Record reports they sent a sample off for clinical laboratory testing and palette testing in August. They found out they won the award early this month.

And InsuranceRanked has named Wyoming as the third best state for dog owners. States were ranked based on things like access to parks and number of dog sitters.