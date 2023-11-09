Thursday, November 9

Artifacts from the Fetterman Battlefield at the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site have found their way back. The Sheridan Press reports Charlie Luxmoore went metal detecting there when it was still private property. His findings were cataloged meticulously. His wife Erma recently donated the 100+ artifacts to the site. The Fort Phil Kearny’s visitors center will be renovated next year to create room for their display.

Guernsey-Sunrise High School has a new statue. The Guernsey Gazette reports five students in the new Applied Technical Math course went from building mouse-trap vehicles and water powered rockets to the huge viking statue. They used all recycled material in the project. A plaque with the students’ names on it will be installed soon.

The City of Casper is asking 3rd and 4th graders to name their snow plows. K2Radio reports they’re looking for the frostiest, punniest, most heart-warming snow plow names, submitted by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

And the Wyoming State Fair’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo has been named “Mountain States PRCA Circuits Small Rodeo of the Year.”