Published November 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST
Saturday November 11th  9am on Wyoming Public Radio
A Salute in Song for Veterans Day.
Host: Charlie Warren

A dramatic presentation of the music, history, and voices, of World Wars I & II, Korea, Vietnam, The Gulf War, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan all in honor of America's veterans. You'll hear songs from rock band Steppenwolf; the Navy Band's Country Current; the BBC Orchestra & Royal Air Force Band; ‘60s rock group Jefferson Airplane; the Glenn Miller Orchestra; Bette Midler; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; country music star Toby Keith; plus music from Broadway shows Phantom of the Opera, The King & I, and Hair; and a unique song about The Gulf War from a seldom heard talent. You'll also witness the heartfelt remembrances of D-Day veterans, Vietnam DJ Adrian Cronauer, Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell, and the voices of Presidents Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Obama, and Biden.