Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, November 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 5, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitution passed in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. On November 6, 1942, it was announced that Wyoming school children would name a Liberty Ship for the nation’s fast growing Merchant Marine. On November 8, 1892, Democrat John E. Osborne, a Rawlins physician, defeated Republican Edward Ivinson, a Laramie banker, in the Wyoming gubernatorial election. On November 8, 1911, the Cheyenne prosecuting attorney warned that all gambling in the city must forever stop. On November 10, 1945, three months after the end of the war with Japan, the last Japanese-American internees left Heart Mountain Relocation Camp in Park County. On November 11, 1864, the Lincoln Mining District was organized on Beaver Creek north of South Pass. It was the first mining district in the South Pass area. On November 11, 1924 Archaeologist George Carr Frison was born in Worland.
