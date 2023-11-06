In a Nutshell:

Wyoming Public Media ’s (WPM) Lynne Simpson Women in Media program (LSWIM) was created to support and expand professional possibilities for women in media. The Program funds opportunities for women who gain skills as media producers, reporters, fundraisers, and administrators. It facilitates the transformative role media can play in achieving gender equality in society. LSWIM supports WPM podcasts including The Modern West, HumaNature, and Open Spaces.



Why LSWIM is Important:

Women are underrepresented in decision-making positions worldwide including in media roles and media coverage. Yet gender equality and diversity are recognized to have beneficial effects on organizations, institutions and the overall economy. Media play a critical role in the shaping of a society where women and men enjoy equal rights. Media must work to advance the visibility, viability, and decision-making power of women in media and, thereby, ensuring that their stories get told and their voices are heard. Wyoming Public Media’s four full-time women reporters and numerous intern and part-time roles powerfully shape WPM content across all platforms. A strong influence with benefits to society.



History of LSWIM:

The Lynne Simpson Women in Media Program is a relatively new initiative begun by Maggi and Nick Murdock and partially funded by The Edelweiss Fund. The Murdocks named the Program after one of Wyoming’s leading citizens, Lynne Simpson, a lifelong proponent for education, Wyoming history and culture, and women’s professional development. Together with her husband, Pete, and the Simpson family, these Wyomingites embody the spirit that makes Wyoming such a special place to live.



Looking to the Future:

WPM is uniquely positioned to support activity generated through the LWSIM Program. It has strong and nationally recognized areas in all departments of broadcast media. This includes on air work, production in both audio and video, digital and podcast production, engineering and technology, fundraising, and administration. WPM supports this work and encourages female staff to pursue careers at a national level. Looking to the future, WPM will continue to seek out and hire talented women and build on the past successes of the program. Through women-created content, WPM will further solidify the voice of women in the narrative. Goals/Objectives for LSWIM:

• Highlight women experts as sources in reporting • Increase female protagonists in traditionally male dominated topics areas

• Be mindful of how a topic, expert, or story presents minority voices Program Outcomes for LSWIM:

• Solidify the voice of women in the narrative • Ensure the female perspective in content creation

• Facilitate female staff in their careers.



What Difference a Donor Can Make:

Your investment in the Women in Media Program can change the life of a woman. It can provide a learning experience that introduces a young woman to a professional world that is, in many ways, unlike any found in other disciplines. Here, she can experience writing, critical thinking, non -profit business skills, fundraising, community outreach, institutional and legislative processes, among many other related skills. Your investment in the Women in Media Program can bring perspective to WPM ’s reporting and general operation. The ideas these women bring to WPM enrich our content and our everyday operation. Most importantly, your investment can provide opportunities for women to enter the world of media, to embrace it as a career, or to test it out for the variety of experience it offers for just about any field a woman may choose to eventually enter. Be it the world of news, public affairs, music, writing, business, the sciences – they all converge in media and media ’s ability to tell the story and serve the community. Your investment is transformational.

“I ’m so grateful to the Women in Media Program for giving me the resources to learn all the ways to approach radio: through news, cultural affairs, and podcasts. Without Women in Media funding, I wouldn’t ’t have been able to dip my toes in so many different pools, before finally finding my true radio love: storytelling through podcasts. ” -Erin Jones, Editor and Producer for Colorado Public Radio ’s Audio Innovations Studio.

Download the Lynne Simpson Woming in Media Program Brochure:

Women that are working at Wyoming Public Media: